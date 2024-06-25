Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 17,730 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EFX opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day moving average of $246.36. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

