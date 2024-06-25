Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 294,063 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at $286,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SOXL stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $66.19.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

