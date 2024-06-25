Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 32,271 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $5,927,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.70. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.