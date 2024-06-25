Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $19.37 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $215.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.