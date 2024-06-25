Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VBK stock opened at $248.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.47.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.