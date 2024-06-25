Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $3.32 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,738,000 after purchasing an additional 872,492 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after acquiring an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,792,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 660.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 851,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 739,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.49.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.