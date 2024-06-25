Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 23.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $233,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

