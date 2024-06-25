Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $4.86 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

