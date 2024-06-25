Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $4.96 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49,418.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $119.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.