Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.58 and a 52 week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

