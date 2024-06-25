Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:NULV opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

