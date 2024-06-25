Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

