Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

