Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases 210,112 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1,920.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,112 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Hercules Capital worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 221,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTGC

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.