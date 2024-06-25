Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTE opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

