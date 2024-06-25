Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 66,842 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,862,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %
Gartner stock opened at $451.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.