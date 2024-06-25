Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $18.07 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 261,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,074,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $120,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences
Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences
In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.