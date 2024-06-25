Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $18.07 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 261,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $120,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exact Sciences

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.