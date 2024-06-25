Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $18.54 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $444.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

