Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $24.66 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $150.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.