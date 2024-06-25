Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Waters by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,577 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.20.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

