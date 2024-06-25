Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $4.59 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

