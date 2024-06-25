Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $5.49 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JQUA opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.