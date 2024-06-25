Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,603,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of ARK Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

