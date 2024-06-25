Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $377.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,956 shares of company stock worth $57,080,594 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

