Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $135,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.98. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

