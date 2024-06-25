Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $890.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $905.45. The company has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $801.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $732.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

