Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 52.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 240,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 277,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 202,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
