Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 128,961 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,961 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total value of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $55,897.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

