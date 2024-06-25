Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 215,570 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $25,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KGS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:KGS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

