Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 389,582 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Aegon worth $23,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AEG opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

