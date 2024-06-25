Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,434 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Graphic Packaging worth $25,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 138,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

GPK stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

