Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,352 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $24,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

