Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.20 Million Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $24,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NatWest Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 283,301 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 401,868 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.