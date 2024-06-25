Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.16 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $25,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.