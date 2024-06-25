Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,154,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,002 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

FLO stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.