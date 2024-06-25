Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 7,432 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $237.77 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $257.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.29 and its 200-day moving average is $203.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

