Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 126,606 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 126,606 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

