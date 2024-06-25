Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 166,520 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after buying an additional 225,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $23,383,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

