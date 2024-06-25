Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,909 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 24.83% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

GHYB opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

