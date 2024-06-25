Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 489,577 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $23,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

