Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of United Therapeutics worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $100,519,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,158,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,066.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,328 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,723 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

Shares of UTHR opened at $318.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $320.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

