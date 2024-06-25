Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Avnet worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

