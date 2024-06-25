Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Avnet worth $23,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Avnet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.