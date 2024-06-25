Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $23,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kadant by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kadant by 640.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of KAI opened at $286.90 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.55.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

