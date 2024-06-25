Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $257.52

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.52 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($2.95). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 689,063 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grainger from GBX 305 ($3.87) to GBX 299 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Grainger Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 252.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £298.54 ($378.71). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

