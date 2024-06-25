Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Down 14.3%

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 164,851,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 59,346,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.