Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HALO opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

