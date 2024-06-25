Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 278 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

