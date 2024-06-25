Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 368 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after buying an additional 234,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 214,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $13,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

