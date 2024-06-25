Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APTV opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

