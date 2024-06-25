Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

